Mumbai: Expressing serious concern over rising pollution and fire accidents during Diwali, the Bombay High Court has indicated that it may consider a complete ban on firecrackers across Mumbai, allowing only community celebrations at designated locations.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale described the situation as alarming after being informed that more than 300 fire incidents were reported across Mumbai during Diwali. The court also expressed concern over excessive noise pollution, with celebrations reportedly continuing until 3 am, and a significant deterioration in air quality.

The bench observed that repeated restrictions had failed to bring the desired change and warned that stricter measures would be necessary to protect public health and property. It said community firecracker displays at permitted locations could be the only solution if people continued to disregard civic responsibility.

The court emphasised that the health and fundamental rights of senior citizens, children and other residents must be protected from pollution.

The court posted the matter for further hearing and orders on December 7, stressing the need to make Mumbai a safer and more liveable city.

A major fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial complex, Marathon Nexgen Innova, at Lower Parel on November 1, 2016. Fire officials suspected that a misfired firecracker may have triggered the blaze. The fire also caused panic among residents of the neighbouring 37-storey residential tower, Marathon Era. Firefighters took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control. Although no casualties were reported, the incident highlighted the dangers of bursting firecrackers in densely populated residential and commercial areas.