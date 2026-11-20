Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) intensified its lake protection drive by fencing three lakes across the CURE region on Thursday. The agency also reclaimed and protected a 2,924-square-yard park and public utility site at Srinivas Colony in Rampalli village, Keesara mandal.

The protected land includes a 1,797-square-yard park and a 1,127-square-yard public utility site. Officials found that plots had been sold on land earmarked for public purposes in a layout developed during the 1980s. HYDRAA removed encroachments and erected fencing, leaving a house built on 300 square yards untouched as the matter is pending before a court.

The agency also fenced Chakali Lake in Sherilingampally, spread across 16.20 acres, following complaints of encroachment on nearly four acres. Temporary sheds were removed. Fathullaguda Lake, covering over 19 acres, and Bandankommu Lake, spread across 27.056 acres in Ameenpur, were also protected.

HYDRAA’s earlier enforcement actions include recovering over 10 acres from encroachments at Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in Shivarampally in August 2024 and clearing 12 acres of encroachments at R.K. Puram Lake in October 2026. The repeated violations at Ameenpur Lake also demonstrate how encroachments can return even after demolition. These incidents underline the importance of HYDRAA’s latest fencing drive to safeguard lake boundaries, preserve public spaces, prevent flooding and protect Hyderabad’s natural water resources.