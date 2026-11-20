Visakhapatnam: Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’ crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur on Friday, the IMD said, adding that the severe cyclonic storm has weakened into a cyclonic storm before making landfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that ‘Akvan’ over the westcentral Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 26 kmph during the past six hours and crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph during 0730-0830 IST.

It lay centred over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh, close to Gopalpur (Odisha), about 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a deep depression during the next three hours and into a depression during the subsequent six hours, it said.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), light to moderate rain is likely in North Andhra.

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Even though the system has crossed the coast, residents of Srikakulam district must remain alert, said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of APSDMA and Chief Executive Officer of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh heaved a sigh of relief as ‘Akvan’ weakened before making landfall. There are no reports of any damage from anywhere.

This was the third cyclone to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in less than a month.

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ had struck the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 27.

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ had crossed the coast between Nellore and Narasapur on November 3.

Two cyclones within a week had resulted in the death of 15 people and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops in the coastal districts.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including electricity networks and roads.