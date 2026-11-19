Kagaznagar: Two students at Government High School (New), Kagaznagar, have brought pride to their school and town by playing a key role in the United Adilabad District boys’ netball team, which won the silver medal at the SGF Under-19 State-Level Netball Championships.

The state-level competitions were held at Narayanpet in Mahabubnagar district, where the United Adilabad District team delivered an impressive performance to secure second place.

S. Sushil Kumar and Y. Varun Sandesh, students of Government High School (New), Kagaznagar, made valuable contributions to the team’s success with their excellent sporting skills and performance.

To recognise their achievement, the school management organised a special felicitation programme. Headmistress Hadiya Begum, Physical Education Teacher Balaji and other faculty members congratulated the students and appreciated their dedication and hard work.

The teachers said that the students’ achievement was the result of their commitment, regular practice and determination. They expressed confidence that the two players would continue to excel and earn opportunities to represent the district and state at national-level competitions.

The achievement has brought happiness and pride to the school, Kagaznagar town and the district’s educational and sporting communities.

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