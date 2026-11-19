Hanumakonda: As per the directions of the Hanumakonda District Collector, a written examination will be conducted for candidates from Hanumakonda district who have applied for the post of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (MPW) under the National AYUSH Programme on an outsourcing basis.

The examination will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the auditorium located in the Zilla Parishad Office, opposite the Hanumakonda District Court.

Candidates appearing for the examination must compulsorily bring their original Aadhaar card and the acknowledgement receipt issued at the time of submission of their application.

The list of eligible candidates belonging to Hanumakonda district has been uploaded on the district’s official website. Only those candidates whose names appear on the list are eligible to attend the examination.

Candidates can check the list and obtain further details through the official website:

\https://hanumakonda.telangana.gov.in\\

Dr. S. Mahendra Kumar, District AYUSH Nodal Officer, Hanumakonda district, and the Regional Deputy Director, AYUSH Department, Warangal, on behalf of the Hanumakonda District Selection Committee, informed the candidates about the examination schedule and necessary instructions.

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