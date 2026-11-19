Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027 for first and second-year students of both General and Vocational courses. According to the press release issued on November 19, 2026, the theory examinations are scheduled to begin on February 24 and conclude on March 20, 2027.

As per the timetable, the first-year theory examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second-year examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 noon on their respective dates.

The examinations will commence on February 24 with the Second Language Paper-I for first-year students, followed by the Second Language Paper-II for second-year students on February 25. English Paper-I and Paper-II examinations are scheduled for February 26 and 27, respectively.

The subject-wise examinations will continue through March. Mathematics, Botany, Political Science and Accountancy papers for first-year students will be held on March 2, while the corresponding second-year papers are scheduled for March 3. Zoology, History, Commerce, Physics, Economics, Chemistry and other subject examinations will follow according to the announced schedule.

The practical examinations for second-year science students will be conducted from February 1 to 10 in two sessions, including Sundays. First-year science practical examinations will take place from February 11 to 18 in three sessions.

The English practical examination for first-year students is scheduled for January 29, while second-year students will attend on January 30. The Environmental Education examination will be held on January 27, followed by the Ethics and Human Values examination on January 29, both from 10 am to 1 pm.

The first-year internal assessments will be conducted from January 20 to 25.

The Board clarified that the announced dates are also applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course examinations. However, a separate timetable will be issued for vocational subjects.

Students have been advised to check the official timetable carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.

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