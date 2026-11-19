Visakhapatnam: The threat of Cyclone ‘Aqwan’ over the Bay of Bengal is expected to affect the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. According to the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha on Friday.

As the cyclone approaches, weather conditions are expected to change significantly across several districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Red Alert: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kakinada districts.

Orange Alert: Parvathipuram Manyam, West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

District administrations have been alerted and precautionary measures are being undertaken.

During Cyclone Michaung in December 2023, heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in parts of Andhra Pradesh, disrupting transport and affecting livelihoods. In view of such past experiences, residents are advised to follow official weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert to possible flooding and strong winds.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com