Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has amended its Semiconductor & Display Fab Policy 4.0 to align it with the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM Semicon 2.0), the Centre’s chip incentive programme.

Under the amendment, the State will match 100 per cent of the Centre’s capital support for silicon fabs, display fabs and chip packaging projects. The amendment was notified through a Government Order.

According to an official release on Wednesday, with the State’s top-up, a silicon fab approved under Semicon 2.0 can get combined support of 80 per cent of its eligible capital cost: 40 per cent from the Government of India and 40 per cent from Andhra Pradesh. Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, discrete and display fabs, and advanced packaging units, can get 70 per cent. Legacy packaging units can get 50 per cent.

In the State’s comparison with other states, the 80 per cent for silicon fabs is higher than Odisha (65 per cent), Tamil Nadu (65 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (60 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (60 per cent) and Gujarat (56 per cent).

“Andhra Pradesh wants to be the place where India builds its chips, from design to fab to packaging. By matching the Centre’s support rupee for rupee, giving investors one window and building the talent they need, we are making it simpler and cheaper to build a fab here than anywhere else in the country,” said Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD, IT & Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The amended policy covers all 10 Semicon 2.0 categories under six pillars: Design, machines and materials, fabs, packaging, research and development, and talent.

Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Assembly and Test (OSAT) units will have 100 per cent of the Centre’s capital support matched by the State.

For R&D and talent projects, the State gives 25 per cent of eligible project cost, with combined Centre and State support capped at 75 per cent.

Total State incentives are capped at 50 per cent of eligible fixed capital investment, and support from all sources at 90 per cent. The State’s share is released after each tranche from the Centre, on the same schedule.

The State is planning a dedicated AP Semiconductor Park of about 5,000 acres at Tirupati as a manufacturing and supplier cluster for the full value chain. It will be run by a public-private park company with an investor-led board that has up to three government nominees. It will offer developed land, shared industrial cleanrooms, high-voltage power with redundancy, ultrapure water, natural gas and specialty gases, effluent treatment and water recycling, testing labs, logistics, and research and training centres on site.

According to the release, the AP Semiconductor Growth & Innovation Council (APSGIC) will be a single point of contact for investors. It has an Oversight Council chaired by the Chief Minister and a CEO-led Apex Committee of experts that appraises projects, recommends State incentives and drives clearances, land, power, water and coordination with ISM and the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The AP Semiconductor Research & Innovation Centre (AP-SRIC) will be a not-for-profit company with independent professional management. It will start at IIT-Tirupati and later move to the Park, with photonics as its first focus.

The AP Semiconductor Training & Capacity Building Centre (AP-STCC) will be a training centre inside the Park, with curricula designed with industry and AP universities. Companies get a training subsidy of Rs 10,000 per trainee per month for six months.

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