Doctors at Anantapur Government General Hospital in Andhra Pradesh successfully performed a rare surgery to remove a massive hairball weighing 750 grams from the stomach of a 15-year-old girl.

The Class X student from a school in Rayadurg had been suffering from severe abdominal pain, vomiting and gradual weight loss. Her family admitted her to the hospital, where medical examinations revealed a large accumulation of hair in her stomach.

Doctors found that the girl had been consuming her own hair since childhood. Medically, the habit is known as Trichophagia. When swallowed hair accumulates in the stomach and forms a mass, it is called a Trichobezoar. When it extends into the intestine, the condition is known as Rapunzel Syndrome.

According to Surgery Department HOD Dr Ramaswamy Naik, a medical team performed an exploratory laparotomy followed by a gastrotomy on Tuesday. The doctors removed a hairball measuring approximately 1.2 metres in length and weighing 750 grams. The surgery was successful, and the girl’s condition is currently stable.

In a similar medical condition, a 17-year-old girl in the United Kingdom underwent surgery in 2017 to remove a large hairball caused by compulsive hair eating.

The Anantapur case highlights the importance of identifying unusual eating habits among children. Parents should seek medical advice if children repeatedly consume hair, particularly when symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting and unexplained weight loss appear.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com