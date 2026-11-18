The Telangana government is planning to reintroduce weightage for Intermediate examination marks in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET), potentially bringing a major change to the professional course admission process.

Under the proposed system, Intermediate marks are likely to carry 20 per cent weightage, while EAPCET scores will account for the remaining 80 per cent. The move aims to recognise students’ academic performance in both board examinations and entrance tests.

The weightage system was first introduced in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2011, with 25 per cent importance given to Intermediate marks. However, Telangana discontinued the practice from 2019, making entrance examination scores the primary basis for admissions. Andhra Pradesh continues to follow the weightage system.

A specific instance of a change in this policy occurred in Andhra Pradesh in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Intermediate examinations were cancelled, the State government decided to prepare EAPCET merit rankings entirely based on entrance test scores instead of the regular 75:25 weightage formula.

If Telangana reintroduces the proposed 20 per cent weightage, it could benefit students who perform consistently in Intermediate examinations. The move would also encourage balanced preparation for board examinations and competitive entrance tests, giving greater recognition to students’ overall academic performance.

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