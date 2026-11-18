Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the Telangana government’s proposed Indiramma Family Insurance scheme will cover one crore families across the State, offering life insurance benefits of up to Rs.5 lakh.

At a review meeting with officials on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to bring existing government insurance schemes under a single umbrella while retaining the current accidental insurance benefits. He will launch the application process at a public meeting in Siddipet on November 19.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that existing schemes provided life insurance coverage of up to Rs.2 lakh and accidental insurance of up to Rs.10 lakh. Revanth Reddy proposed increasing life insurance coverage to Rs.5 lakh and ensuring that no existing beneficiary was excluded. He also stressed extending the benefits to poor families, including workers under the employment guarantee programme.

He instructed officials to make application forms available at village level and launch awareness campaigns. District Collectors were asked to ensure that all eligible families were covered.

Earlier, under the Rythu Bima scheme launched in August 2018, the Telangana government provided Rs.5 lakh insurance coverage to eligible farmers, with financial assistance reaching nominee families following a farmer’s death.

The new initiative seeks to extend similar financial security to a much wider section of society. The Chief Minister will also launch Indiramma Saree distribution in Siddipet and warned of action against officials showing negligence.