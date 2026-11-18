Hyderabad: Confusion over the collection of electricity true-up charges in Telangana has triggered disputes between tenants and property owners, with current occupants questioning why they should pay additional amounts towards electricity consumed by previous tenants.

The Congress government recently permitted electricity distribution companies to collect true-up charges from consumers to offset their financial burden. However, the implementation of the decision has created difficulties for tenants and commercial establishments operating in rented premises.

Under the revised collection mechanism, electricity companies are set to collect Rs 30 in November and Rs 50 in December for every 100 units of consumption. For consumers using 200 units, the charges will be Rs 60 in November and Rs 100 in December.

The main source of confusion is that the additional charges are being reflected in electricity bills issued to current occupants, even when a portion of the consumption relates to previous tenants. This has led to disagreements between tenants and property owners over who should bear the financial responsibility.

Several tenants have reportedly questioned landlords, arguing that they should not be forced to pay additional charges for electricity used by people who occupied the premises before them. Property owners, meanwhile, are also facing difficulties in resolving disputes over the accumulated charges.

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The issue is not limited to residential properties. Business owners operating rented shops and commercial establishments say they are encountering similar problems, as they are being asked to pay additional amounts linked to electricity consumption during previous occupants’ tenures.

Consumers argue that the existing collection mechanism does not clearly explain how responsibility for true-up charges should be determined when a property changes hands or tenants.

They are demanding that the state government and electricity distribution companies introduce clear guidelines to prevent disputes between landlords and tenants. They have also called for a transparent mechanism to calculate and recover charges based on the actual period of occupancy.

Consumers say the government should clarify whether previous tenants, current occupants or property owners are responsible for pending true-up charges to ensure that people are not burdened with payments for electricity they never consumed.