Hyderabad: BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly objected to the Congress government’s reported move to rename the Kaleshwaram Project, warning that the BRS would change the names of all projects and institutions named after Congress leaders if it returns to power.

Expressing anger over the proposed renaming, KTR said Kaleshwaram was not named after any political leader and questioned the need to change the names of projects and government schemes. He said former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had named irrigation projects after Hindu deities and revered figures rather than after himself.

He cited the names of Lakshmi, Parvati, Saraswati, Sammakka, Seethamma, Ranganayaka, Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar, stating that these names reflected religious and cultural traditions.

KTR also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the previous BRS government, saying it had installed the statue of Kaka Venkataswamy on the Tank Bund despite his association with neither the BRS nor its political ideology. He recalled that the BRS government had also named a university after former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, a Congress leader whom he alleged was subsequently insulted by the party.

He further pointed out that the previous government had named the Telangana Secretariat after Dr B. R. Ambedkar and installed a 125-foot statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution beside it.

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Questioning the Congress government’s priorities, KTR asked what tangible benefits people would receive from changing the names of projects and welfare schemes. Referring to the Annapurna canteen initiative, he alleged that the Congress government had changed its name to Indiramma without addressing the actual needs of the people.

KTR also criticised the Congress leadership over proposals to establish a district in the name of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy and the naming of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project after him. He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had insulted Jaipal Reddy more than anyone else.

Issuing a strong political warning, KTR said that if the Congress government changed the name of the Kaleshwaram Project out of political hostility towards KCR, the BRS would rename all institutions and projects carrying the names of Congress leaders after coming to power.

He specifically mentioned the airport and Uppal Stadium, saying their names would also be changed.

KTR’s remarks have added a fresh dimension to the political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS over the Kaleshwaram Project and the legacy of the previous government.