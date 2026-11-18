Hyderabad: Congress MLC Balmur Venkat and his wife sustained minor injuries after their car was involved in an accident with a chicken-laden DCM truck at Kothur Junction in Rangareddy district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred while Balmur Venkat was travelling from Tirupati to Hyderabad. His car reportedly collided with the DCM truck carrying chickens at the junction.

Balmur Venkat and his wife escaped with minor injuries in the incident. The collision reportedly damaged the vehicle, while the couple managed to avoid serious injuries.

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The accident took place during the early morning hours, when the MLC was returning to Hyderabad from Tirupati. The circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be fully established.

The incident has drawn attention as it involved a sitting Congress MLC. Further details regarding the condition of the couple, the extent of damage to the vehicles and the circumstances of the accident are awaited.

More information is expected as details emerge.