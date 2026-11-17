Mahabubabad: A tragic incident was reported at Damya Thanda in Mahabubabad district, where a woman allegedly killed her eight-month-old daughter following a family dispute and later attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.

The woman, identified as Supraja, is a native of Gopalthanda in Nellikuduru mandal. She married Bansilal, son of Bali, three years ago, and the couple recently welcomed a baby girl.

According to preliminary reports, an argument broke out among family members over agricultural work on Monday afternoon. Following the dispute, Supraja allegedly strangled her eight-month-old daughter, Trisha, resulting in the infant’s death.

After the incident, she reportedly attempted to hang herself but was unsuccessful. When local residents questioned her about the baby, she allegedly disclosed that the child had died before consuming pesticide in another suicide attempt.

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Locals immediately shifted Supraja to a government hospital for treatment. Her health condition and further details of the incident are awaited. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

The latest incident brings back memories of a similar tragedy reported in Mahabubabad district in March 2024, when a couple allegedly killed their two daughters, aged 11 months and three years, following family disputes before dying by suicide. The recurrence of such heartbreaking incidents in the district raises serious concerns over the consequences of unresolved domestic conflicts and the safety of children. It also highlights the need for timely intervention, family counselling and community support to prevent disputes from escalating into tragedies.”