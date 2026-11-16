Telangana 27th All-India Police Band Competition begins in Hyderabad

Nearly 1,500 personnel from over 25 police and central forces bands are participating in the five-day national event.

Hyderabad: The 27th All-India Police Band Competition began at the CRPF Group Centre in Ranga Reddy district on Monday, with over 25 bands from State Police organisations, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participating.

Nearly 1,500 band personnel will compete in the five-day event, being held from November 16 to 20 under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi. The participants will showcase their skills in Brass Band, Pipe Band and Bugle performances.

Telangana Director General of Police C. V. Anand, who attended the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, said police bands represent the discipline, identity, pride and collective spirit of uniformed forces. He highlighted their role in national celebrations, ceremonial parades, Guard of Honour and other important occasions.

Anand said music transcends linguistic, regional and cultural barriers and helps strengthen the relationship between police forces and the public. He also stressed that such competitions promote professional excellence, camaraderie and national integration.

The CRPF said the competition holds special significance as it hosted the first edition in 1999. The growing participation of women in police band contingents since 2023 reflects the inclusive character of the uniformed forces.

A major attraction will be the Combined Parade, featuring bands from different State Police organisations and Central Forces performing together.