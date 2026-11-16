Telangana Women Safety Wing DGP Soumya Mishra Takes Charge

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer Dr. Soumya Mishra assumed charge as Director General of Police (DGP), Women Safety Wing, succeeding Charu Sinha, at Lakdikapul on Monday.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Soumya Mishra will head the wing responsible for strengthening initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety, protection and empowerment of women and children across Telangana.

The Women Safety Wing plays a key role in preventing gender-based violence, protecting victims and promoting awareness of women’s rights. Its activities include public awareness campaigns, community engagement, gender sensitisation programmes and coordinated interventions to address issues concerning women’s safety.

With her appointment, the department is expected to strengthen existing programmes, expand public outreach and improve coordination with various agencies to enhance the protection of women and children.

The wing operates several initiatives, including SHE Teams and Bharosa Centres, which focus on preventing harassment and providing assistance and support to victims. These initiatives form part of Telangana Police’s efforts to promote victim-centric policing and improve access to support mechanisms.

The need for stronger women’s safety measures received nationwide attention following the 2019 Disha gang-rape and murder case in Hyderabad, which triggered widespread outrage and demands for improved protection, faster investigations and effective policing against crimes targeting women.

As the new head of the Women Safety Wing, Soumya Mishra will oversee efforts to strengthen existing safety mechanisms and encourage greater public participation in addressing issues affecting women and children.

Her appointment is expected to provide fresh leadership to the department’s initiatives aimed at creating a safer environment across the state.