Cyberabad Moves Challenge: Commissioners to Interact with Students on Urban Mobility

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad authorities have invited schools and colleges to participate in the ‘Cyberabad Moves Innovation Challenge‘, encouraging students to develop innovative solutions for safer and smarter urban transportation.

As part of the initiative, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr. M. Ramesh, IPS, and Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner Dr. G. Srijana, IAS, will interact virtually with students and teachers on November 17 at 1 pm. The session will explain the vision behind Cyberabad Moves, outline the participation process and provide an opportunity for a live question-and-answer session.

The initiative comes amid growing traffic congestion and transportation challenges around educational institutions in the IT corridor. An assessment covering 526 educational institutions and 4.1 lakh students found that nearly two lakh vehicles enter school zones within a 15-minute peak-hour window. While 80 per cent of institutions provide transport facilities, only 30 per cent of students use them.

Schools and colleges can register through cyberabadmoves.in. A joining link will be shared with one coordinator from each registered campus.

The challenge aims to encourage students to turn their ideas into practical solutions for safer, greener and more accessible urban mobility.