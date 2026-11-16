Hyderabad Man Arrested For Supplying Banned Vapes To Karimnagar Over 20 Times

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAGLE team has busted an interstate network involved in the illegal supply of banned e-cigarettes, linking Kolkata, Hyderabad and Karimnagar. Two persons have been arrested and 31 banned e-cigarettes seized in connection with the racket.

According to officials, a man from Hyderabad, who allegedly worked as a clothes seller on the Charminar footpath, procured banned vapes from a supplier in Kolkata through courier services and supplied them to customers in Karimnagar on more than 20 occasions.

The illegal network came to light following a raid conducted at a café in Karimnagar, where officials reportedly found banned e-cigarettes being sold to a minor. The discovery led investigators to trace the supply chain connecting the three cities.

During the investigation, the EAGLE team identified the alleged involvement of the Hyderabad-based supplier and his Kolkata connection. Officials subsequently took action against the accused and seized 31 e-cigarettes.

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A case has been registered at Mirchowk Police Station in Hyderabad in connection with the incident.

The authorities are continuing their investigation to identify and trace other individuals involved in the illegal procurement and distribution of banned vaping products.

Officials are also examining the supply chain and courier channels allegedly used to transport the prohibited products between states.