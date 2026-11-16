Houthis advance to positions 70 km from Yemen’s Aden

Aden: Yemen’s Houthi group had advanced to positions roughly 70 km from the southern port city of Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, a government military source told Xinhua.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday (local time) that Yemen’s government forces have abandoned their limited territorial gains around the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait just 40 days into a major offensive supported by the Saudi-led coalition, adding that the Houthis had consolidated control over Bab al-Mandeb and surrounding areas.

“The offensive has failed, and there is no clear plan for what comes next,” the source said, warning that the withdrawal had weakened defensive positions along Aden’s western approaches and heightened concerns over a possible Houthi advance toward the city.

Residents in western Aden’s Al-Buraiqeh district told Xinhua news agency they could clearly hear explosions and sounds of fighting from nearby areas, while witnessing columns of military vehicles and troops returning from the Bab al-Mandeb front throughout Sunday.

The developments came as government-aligned forces announced their withdrawal from positions overlooking Bab al-Mandeb. The withdrawal came after Houthi fighters seized several strategic positions in the southern province of Lahj, including areas overlooking key routes toward Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

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One military source on the ground described the loss of Kharaz as a major battlefield setback, saying the base had served as a crucial defensive line protecting the western approaches to Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, and routes leading to the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The second military source attributed the setbacks partly to the poor performance of the Giants Brigades, a powerful military formation previously established by the port city of Aden. He said the force had suffered unexpectedly rapid defeats, reflecting a sharp decline in its combat effectiveness under the current Saudi-led military arrangements.

He also cited divisions within the anti-Houthi camp, particularly tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Southern Transitional Council, an influential southern separatist group with substantial military strength that has largely stayed out of the latest offensive. “Weakening the southern forces will only give the Houthis more room to advance,” he warned.

The reported gains highlight growing challenges facing the Saudi-led coalition’s renewed offensive to secure Bab al-Mandeb, a vital maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Despite sustained military operations, government forces backed by Saudi Arabia have struggled to contain Houthi advances, while divisions among their allies have further complicated efforts to regain control of the strategic territory.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.