Entry Ticket Prices To Be Hiked At Parks In Hyderabad, Visitors Express Anger

Hyderabad: Visitors to parks across Hyderabad are likely to face higher entry charges as the government has decided to increase ticket prices in the name of park maintenance. The proposed revision will raise the entry fee for adults from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 and for children from Rs. 2 to Rs. 5.

The proposed hike has triggered dissatisfaction among park visitors, many of whom have questioned the need to increase ticket prices when basic facilities remain inadequate at several parks.

Visitors have pointed out that essential amenities such as clean toilets, safe drinking water and proper sanitation are still lacking. They have also complained about poor cleanliness and inadequate maintenance in public parks.

People have expressed concern that the government is increasing the financial burden on ordinary visitors without first ensuring that parks provide basic facilities. They argue that maintaining cleanliness, providing drinking water and keeping toilets functional should be the priority before collecting higher entry fees.

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Several visitors have questioned whether the additional revenue collected through the revised ticket prices will actually be utilised for improving park facilities and maintenance.

Parks in Hyderabad serve as important recreational spaces for families, children, senior citizens and morning walkers. For many residents, these public spaces provide an affordable opportunity to spend time outdoors.

Visitors have urged the authorities to improve basic infrastructure, sanitation and cleanliness before implementing the proposed ticket price hike. They have also demanded transparency in the utilisation of revenue collected through park entry fees.