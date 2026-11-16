‘If Congress Situation Continues Like This, I Won’t Contest Next Elections’: Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has made sensational remarks expressing concern over the Congress government’s performance, the impact of El Niño and the growing difficulties faced by people in rural areas. He warned that if the situation continued, he would reconsider contesting the next elections.

Speaking about the prevailing conditions in villages, Tummala said the impact of El Niño was severe, with people facing problems related to drinking water and electricity. He expressed concern that the situation could worsen after January, when several villages might face a shortage of even drinking water.

The minister said the government was unable to properly assess the full impact of El Niño and warned that the consequences could create serious political difficulties for the ruling party. He added that if the El Niño conditions continued even after June, the Congress could face a difficult situation in the next elections.

Referring to electoral history, Tummala said no ruling party had ever managed to retain power after a severe drought. He cited former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as an example, saying that despite his claims about developing Hyderabad and building HITEC City, he had lost the elections following a drought.

“If the impact of El Niño continues like this, it would be better not to contest the elections,” he remarked, underlining his concerns about the political consequences of the prevailing situation.

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The minister also expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to fulfil its promise of increasing pensions. He said people in villages were questioning Congress leaders about the promised hike and confronting them over the issue.

According to Tummala, beneficiaries are asking why they are receiving the same pension amount that was provided during the previous BRS government under K. Chandrashekar Rao, despite the Congress promising an increase before coming to power.

He acknowledged that the people’s criticism had some justification, as the government had made commitments regarding pension enhancement during the election campaign.

Pointing to the political importance of pension beneficiaries, Tummala said Telangana has around 45 lakh pension recipients and questioned whether the ruling party could afford to ignore such a large section of voters.

His remarks have drawn attention as they reflect concerns within the ruling Congress over drought conditions, rural distress, drinking water shortages and the implementation of election promises.