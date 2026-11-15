YSRCP ridicules CM Naidu’s ‘tall talk’ while ignoring ground realities

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): YSR Congress Party has ridiculed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s “tall talk” on Vision 2050 while skirting the present ground realities in the state, which are badly affecting the common man.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, former minister Dharmana Prasad Rao said that Chandrababu speaking of Vision 2050 without bothering about the present-day skyrocketing of essential commodities prices is highly ridiculous.

Such long-term visions are being spread only to cheat the people and divert their attention, he said.

The YSRCP leader claimed that the position of the common man has drifted into misery and his purchasing power has drastically come down, while Chandrababu Naidu has been showing faraway illusions, which is a cheating game.

The prices of essential commodities, fuel and others have gone up when compared to the prices of 2024, and Chandrababu’s talk of vision would cut no ice, he said.

The fuel charges have gone up drastically, and power charges have increased, breaking the back of common people.

Without honouring the poll promises, he has been conducting business summits and has been giving away prime land at throwaway prices, Dharmana Prasad said, adding that people with such attitude should be rejected at the hustings.

Meanwhile, YSRCP state women’s wing working president Kakani Poojitha demanded that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and Home Minister Anitha explain their silence over obscene comments on X Spaces targeting former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family. She questioned whether their refusal to condemn the remarks amounted to encouragement.

She, along with other women leaders, lodged a complaint with police in Vedayapalem in Nellore.

Poojitha told the media that complete evidence had been provided, identifying the organisers, participants and their comments. She demanded a thorough investigation to identify everyone responsible and strict legal action against them.

Poojitha said political criticism was welcome, including criticism of women active in politics, but nobody had the right to personally abuse women and family members unconnected with public life. Cyberbullying inflicted severe psychological distress on women, young people and children.

Allowing social media to become a platform for character assassination undermined women’s dignity and set a damaging example for future generations. Preventing such harassment was the responsibility of the government and police, she said.