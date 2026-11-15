Telangana

KCR Visits Harish Rao’s Residence for His Father’s Annual Remembrance

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is visiting the residence of BRS Legislative Party Deputy Leader T. Harish Rao to attend the annual remembrance programme of his father, Satyanarayana Rao.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 16:02
KCR Visits Harish Rao’s Residence for His Father’s Annual Remembrance
KCR Visits Harish Rao’s Residence for His Father’s Annual Remembrance

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Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is visiting the residence of BRS Legislative Party Deputy Leader T. Harish Rao to attend the annual remembrance programme of his father, Satyanarayana Rao.

During the visit, KCR is expected to pay floral tributes to Satyanarayana Rao’s portrait and participate in the remembrance observance.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has already arrived at Harish Rao’s residence to take part in the programme.

Several party leaders and well-wishers are expected to join the family in remembering Satyanarayana Rao on the occasion. The annual observance provides an opportunity for family members and those close to them to pay their respects and recall his memories.

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KCR’s visit is also drawing attention as senior BRS leaders are gathering at Harish Rao’s residence for the programme. The presence of the party chief and working president highlights the participation of the party leadership in the family’s remembrance event.

Further details about the programme and the arrival of other leaders are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 16:02
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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