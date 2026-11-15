KCR Visits Harish Rao’s Residence for His Father’s Annual Remembrance

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is visiting the residence of BRS Legislative Party Deputy Leader T. Harish Rao to attend the annual remembrance programme of his father, Satyanarayana Rao.

During the visit, KCR is expected to pay floral tributes to Satyanarayana Rao’s portrait and participate in the remembrance observance.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has already arrived at Harish Rao’s residence to take part in the programme.

Several party leaders and well-wishers are expected to join the family in remembering Satyanarayana Rao on the occasion. The annual observance provides an opportunity for family members and those close to them to pay their respects and recall his memories.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

KCR’s visit is also drawing attention as senior BRS leaders are gathering at Harish Rao’s residence for the programme. The presence of the party chief and working president highlights the participation of the party leadership in the family’s remembrance event.

Further details about the programme and the arrival of other leaders are awaited.