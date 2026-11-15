Intermediate Student Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Hostel

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old Intermediate first-year student, identified as Harshiya Sultana, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Balkampet, Hyderabad.

According to preliminary information, the incident reportedly occurred after the college administration informed her parents that she had been talking to a young man over the phone. Following this, her mother allegedly scolded her, and the student was reportedly distressed.

Harshiya was later found dead in her hostel room. The incident has left her family and fellow students in shock.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised concerns about the pressure faced by students and the way personal issues are handled by educational institutions and parents. Experts often emphasise the importance of communicating with adolescents in a supportive and non-judgmental manner, particularly when they are dealing with emotional distress.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The role of the college administration and the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy may also come under scrutiny. Any conclusions about the reasons behind the student’s death, however, would require a proper investigation.

The incident once again highlights the need for educational institutions to have effective student counselling facilities and provide a safe environment where young people can discuss their concerns without fear of humiliation or punishment.

Further details regarding the incident and the circumstances leading to her death are awaited.