Air India restores non-stop New York flights as airspace restrictions ease

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday announced that it has resumed non-stop operations on all its flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York, following the reopening of airspace that had previously forced the airline to introduce technical halts on some services due to operational constraints.

“Air India has restored non-stop operations on all its flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York, following the reopening of previously restricted airspace that had necessitated technical stops on select services,” the airline stated.

The restoration of direct services is expected to reduce travel time by up to five hours on affected routes.

Flights that had been taking nearly 22 hours because of enroute refuelling stops will now complete the journey in around 17 hours, offering faster and more convenient travel for passengers flying between India and the United States.

Air India’s services to New York had been disrupted earlier this year after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers.

Subsequent restrictions across parts of the Middle East amid regional tensions further complicated flight operations between India and North America.

As a result, the airline’s flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) had been operating with a technical stop in Rome for refuelling.

With the easing of airspace restrictions, the airline has now restored non-stop operations on all four India-New York routes, strengthening connectivity on one of its key international markets.

Air India currently operates a daily service from Delhi to JFK and another daily flight from Mumbai to JFK.

In addition, it runs four weekly flights between Delhi and Newark and three weekly services between Mumbai and Newark.

The airline said passengers travelling on these routes will benefit from its latest onboard products and upgraded cabin offerings.

Flights from Delhi to JFK and Newark are operated using Air India’s flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which feature three-class cabins comprising Business Class suites with full-flat beds, a dedicated Premium Economy section, and Economy Class seating.

The aircraft are also equipped with next-generation inflight entertainment systems and upgraded onboard amenities.

Services from Mumbai to both JFK and Newark are operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring refurbished cabin interiors, including First Class suites with privacy doors, flat-bed Business Class seats and upgraded Economy Class cabins.