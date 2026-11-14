Govt greenlights weekly train connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya

New Delhi: The government on Saturday announced the introduction of a new weekly train service between Janakpur Dham in Nepal and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The service will establish an important rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition – Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, and Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram.

Covering approximately 604 kilometres, the weekly service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations.

The service will operate once a week, with its originating days being Saturday from Janakpur Dham and Monday from Ayodhya Cantt.

The initiative will provide passengers from both countries with improved access to these prominent religious and cultural centres while reinforcing their shared civilisational heritage, according to Indian Railways.

Through this initiative, Indian Railways continues to expand passenger connectivity while supporting regional tourism, economic activity and the enduring friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

“The new service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes,” according to an official statement.

The new train service will add another dimension to bilateral cooperation by using railway connectivity to bring communities closer.

Improved rail access is also expected to benefit local economies along the route by creating opportunities for tourism operators, hospitality establishments, local traders,and traditional artisans.

For communities in the border regions of Bihar and Nepal, the service will offer an additional passenger transport option and strengthen economic and social linkages.

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