Telangana High Court Orders 10% Interest on Delayed Retirement Benefits

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed displeasure over delays by the Congress government in settling retirement benefits of employees, directing that a 10 per cent interest be paid on delayed payments.

The court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Bethi Konareddy, who retired as a Sub-Inspector (SI) from Kamareddy on December 31, 2024. After waiting for nearly a year without receiving his retirement benefits, he approached the High Court on February 23 this year.

During the hearing, the judge directed the authorities to release the retirement benefits within four weeks, warning that a 10 per cent interest would be payable from the date of retirement if the deadline was not met.

As the payments were not made within the stipulated period, Konareddy subsequently filed a contempt petition, stating that six weeks had passed since the court’s order.

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During the latest hearing, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the retirement benefits had been released only after the six-week deadline and that the prescribed interest had not been paid.

When the judge questioned the government counsel about the non-payment of 10 per cent interest for the 23-month delay, the latter sought additional time.

The High Court adjourned the matter to December 4 and directed that the interest amount be paid by then. It further ordered that Special Secretary of the Finance Department Sandeep Sultania must appear personally before the court if the interest is not paid by the next hearing.