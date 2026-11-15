Telangana

B. M. Sandeep Appointed as New Telangana AICC In-Charge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed B. M. Sandeep as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana with immediate effect.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 11:19
B. M. Sandeep Appointed as New Telangana AICC In-Charge
B. M. Sandeep Appointed as New Telangana AICC In-Charge

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed B. M. Sandeep as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana with immediate effect.

The appointment marks an organisational change in the Telangana Congress, with Sandeep taking charge of the party’s affairs in the state.

The decision was announced by the Congress leadership as part of its organisational arrangements. Sandeep will be responsible for coordinating party activities and overseeing organisational matters in Telangana.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The appointment comes at a time when the Congress is focusing on strengthening its organisational structure and coordination among party leaders in the state.

Further details regarding the transition of responsibilities and Sandeep’s upcoming organisational priorities are awaited.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 November 2026 - 11:19
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link