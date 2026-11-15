B. M. Sandeep Appointed as New Telangana AICC In-Charge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed B. M. Sandeep as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana with immediate effect.

The appointment marks an organisational change in the Telangana Congress, with Sandeep taking charge of the party’s affairs in the state.

The decision was announced by the Congress leadership as part of its organisational arrangements. Sandeep will be responsible for coordinating party activities and overseeing organisational matters in Telangana.

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The appointment comes at a time when the Congress is focusing on strengthening its organisational structure and coordination among party leaders in the state.

Further details regarding the transition of responsibilities and Sandeep’s upcoming organisational priorities are awaited.