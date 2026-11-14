Yemen’s Houthis claim fresh attacks on Saudi airport, oil pipeline

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group said it had launched fresh drone attacks against a major airport and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, alongside a series of strikes on Saudi-linked military positions in Yemen and southern Saudi Arabia, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea was quoted in the report on Friday (local time) as saying that one drone had targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, while two others struck Pumping Station No. 3 along the East-West oil pipeline east of the city.

He claimed both operations had achieved their objectives.

In a separate report, Sarea said two ballistic missiles had struck gatherings of Saudi forces in the Al-Tuwal area of Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jazan region, claiming dozens of personnel were killed or wounded, including Sudanese nationals.

He said further ballistic missile strikes targeted Saudi-linked troop gatherings in eastern Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen and the Kharaz and Khor Umairah areas of southern Lahj province, claiming direct hits and many casualties, reports Xinhua news agency.

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Sarea also claimed that ballistic missiles and drones had struck Saudi weapons depots at Ras Abas military base in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, according to the al-Masirah TV report.

The reported attacks, casualties and damage could not be independently verified, and Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the claims.

The claims come amid fierce fighting between Houthi fighters and government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition across several Yemeni fronts, particularly near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The Houthis have also claimed repeated missile and drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities, airports and military installations.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.