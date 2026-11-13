Tamil Nadu finalises free bicycle deal for 5.3 lakh students

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has finalised a deal to distribute free bicycles to 5.3 lakh students of government and aided schools, with Hero Cycles emerging as the successful bidder after detailed price negotiations.

Under the agreement, Hero Cycles will supply 2.37 lakh bicycles for boys at Rs 5,260 each and 2.95 lakh bicycles for girls at Rs 5,130 each. The revised rates mark a significant reduction of 27-31 per cent from the company’s initial quotes.

The total cost of the procurement now stands at approximately Rs 274 crore, remaining just under the Rs 277 crore budget allocated for the scheme.

The bicycles will meet updated safety standards and feature thicker frames, wider tyres and school maintenance kits.

The initiative is aimed at improving mobility for students, particularly those travelling longer distances, and is expected to support better school attendance and retention among Class 11 students in government and aided institutions.

Officials have highlighted the successful negotiations that enabled the inclusion of essential accessories while keeping the overall expenditure within the approved budget.

The competitive rates achieved through bargaining have been welcomed as a positive outcome that ensures quality without exceeding financial limits.

The free bicycle scheme continues to be an important welfare measure in Tamil Nadu, designed to ease the daily commute of students and encourage regular attendance, especially among girls and those from economically weaker sections.

With the deal now concluded, distribution is expected to begin in the coming months, benefiting over five lakh students across the state.

The revised pricing is being seen as a constructive result of intensive discussions, allowing the government to deliver improved-quality bicycles while remaining fiscally responsible.

The scheme shows the state’s ongoing commitment to supporting school education through practical measures that enhance access and convenience for students.

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