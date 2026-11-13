Telangana

Revanth Reddy to Meet PM Modi on November 15, Seek Financial Assistance for Drought-Hit Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 to seek financial assistance from the Centre to address the impact of prevailing El Niño conditions and drought in the state.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 November 2026 - 16:13
Revanth Reddy to Meet PM Modi on November 15, Seek Financial Assistance for Drought-Hit Telangana
Revanth Reddy to Meet PM Modi on November 15, Seek Financial Assistance for Drought-Hit Telangana

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Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 to seek financial assistance from the Centre to address the impact of prevailing El Niño conditions and drought in the state.

During the meeting, the state leadership is expected to highlight deficient rainfall and the resulting drought situation, particularly its impact on agriculture, farmers and rural livelihoods.

The Chief Minister and the minister will seek adequate financial support and coordinated intervention from the Centre to strengthen drought-mitigation measures and ease the hardships faced by farmers.

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They are also expected to urge the Centre to ensure timely relief for drought-affected areas and provide the necessary assistance to protect agricultural activities and rural communities from the effects of adverse weather conditions.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 November 2026 - 16:13
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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