Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Bid Emotional Farewell to Sajjanar After Transfer

Sajjanar has been appointed as the Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence. He will also hold additional charge as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 November 2026 - 15:19
Hyderabad Police Bid Emotional Farewell to Sajjanar After Transfer
Hyderabad Police Bid Emotional Farewell to Sajjanar After Transfer

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police personnel bid an emotional farewell to senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar following his transfer from the post of Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Sajjanar has been appointed as the Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence. He will also hold additional charge as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Senior IPS officer Mahesh Bhagwat has been appointed as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Police personnel gathered to bid farewell to Sajjanar and expressed their appreciation for his leadership and services. The farewell reflected the respect and affection he earned among police personnel during his tenure as the city police chief.

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Several officers and staff members conveyed their best wishes to him as he prepares to take up his new responsibilities in the state police administration.

With Mahesh Bhagwat taking over as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, the city police department will now come under his leadership. His appointment marks a new phase in the administration of Hyderabad City Police.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 November 2026 - 15:19
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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