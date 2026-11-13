Hyderabad Police Bid Emotional Farewell to Sajjanar After Transfer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police personnel bid an emotional farewell to senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar following his transfer from the post of Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Sajjanar has been appointed as the Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence. He will also hold additional charge as Director General of the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Senior IPS officer Mahesh Bhagwat has been appointed as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Police personnel gathered to bid farewell to Sajjanar and expressed their appreciation for his leadership and services. The farewell reflected the respect and affection he earned among police personnel during his tenure as the city police chief.

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Several officers and staff members conveyed their best wishes to him as he prepares to take up his new responsibilities in the state police administration.

With Mahesh Bhagwat taking over as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, the city police department will now come under his leadership. His appointment marks a new phase in the administration of Hyderabad City Police.