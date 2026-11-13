MeeSeva Doorstep Delivery Brings Government Services to Hyderabad Residents

HYDERABAD: Residents in select areas of Hyderabad can now access government services from the comfort of their homes through the Telangana government’s MeeSeva Doorstep Delivery (DSD) initiative. The facility, being introduced in phases, aims to reduce the need for citizens to visit MeeSeva centres for routine administrative services.

Under the initiative, trained and verified agents will visit residents’ homes and facilitate access to various government services. Citizens in eligible areas can avail themselves of the facility by calling 1100 and pressing 1 or visiting the official portal, dsd.meeseva.telangana.gov.in.

The initiative was highlighted during a citizen convenience programme organised at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Gachibowli on November 12. Officials and representatives encouraged residential welfare associations (RWAs) to create awareness through community WhatsApp groups, posters, demonstrations and help desks.

The programme also focused on connecting government departments with residential communities to improve access to digital public services and mobility-related facilities.

The initiative assumes significance in a city where citizens have previously faced inconvenience while accessing essential government services. For instance, residents often had to take time off work, travel to MeeSeva centres and wait in queues to obtain certificates and other official documents. The doorstep facility seeks to address these difficulties by bringing services closer to citizens, particularly senior citizens and those with mobility constraints. However, availability remains limited to selected areas.

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