HYDRAA Fences 9.06 Acres of Kaithalapur Lake FTL Land to Prevent Encroachments

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday initiated measures to protect Kaithalapur Lake in Kaithalapur village of Kukatpally mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, by erecting fencing around 9.06 acres of land falling within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries.

As part of the lake protection drive, HYDRAA officials cleared thorny bushes using a JCB machine before installing fencing around the identified land. However, the operation briefly triggered tension after a stone marker identifying a burial site was accidentally displaced when it came into contact with the machinery.

According to HYDRAA, the marker was concealed beneath thick vegetation and was inadvertently disturbed during the clearing operation. An official supervising the work clarified that the burial site had been excluded from the fencing area and that the remaining FTL land was being secured.

Police personnel reached the location and made security arrangements to prevent further disturbance and ensure the smooth continuation of the fencing work.

HYDRAA also installed signboards identifying the land as part of Kaithalapur Lake’s FTL area to alert the public and discourage encroachments.

The action assumes significance against the backdrop of repeated concerns over encroachments on Hyderabad’s lakes. In the past, water bodies such as Ameenpur Lake have faced disputes over alleged encroachments and construction within their protected zones. The latest initiative highlights the importance of safeguarding lake boundaries to preserve urban water bodies and prevent further loss of natural water resources.