Complaints Mount Against Kodangal Agency Running Telangana Secretariat Canteen

Hyderabad: The agency from Kodangal operating the canteen at the Telangana Secretariat is facing repeated complaints from employees over the quality of breakfast and meals, triggering demands for a change in its management.

Secretariat employees have reportedly been involved in frequent disputes with the agency over the quality of food being served. Employees allege that the food is of poor quality, subsidies are not being provided and the agency is not being held accountable despite repeated complaints.

The Secretariat Employees’ Association has demanded that the Kodangal-based agency be removed and that the canteen be handed over to the employees’ society for management.

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Following the demand, a decision has reportedly been taken to conduct elections among society members to determine whether the canteen’s management should be changed.

The society is planning to release the final voters’ list shortly and complete the polling process by the end of this month.

The proposed election is expected to play a key role in deciding the future management of the Secretariat canteen, amid growing dissatisfaction among employees over food quality and services.