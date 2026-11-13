Hyderabad Police Launch AI Platform to Strengthen Criminal Investigations

The Hyderabad Police have launched an artificial intelligence-based platform, ‘Dooradrishti’, to speed up criminal investigations, identify repeat offenders and trace links between accused persons and organised crime networks. The initiative is expected to strengthen intelligence-led policing and reduce the time taken to gather crucial information during investigations.

Outgoing Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar inaugurated the in-house developed platform at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Thursday, November 12.

Meaning ‘far-sight’, Dooradrishti is designed to provide investigating officers with a comprehensive profile of accused persons, including their criminal history, activities, associates and connections with other criminal networks. Earlier, officers had to manually collect and verify such information from multiple police records and databases, a process that often took several days.

The new platform integrates relevant information at one place, enabling officers to identify criminal connections more quickly, gather evidence efficiently and submit chargesheets within stipulated timelines.

The system assumes particular significance in cases involving repeat offenders and organised criminal networks, where tracing links between individuals, previous offences and associates is crucial. Delays in connecting such information can complicate investigations and allow criminal networks to remain active.

“Built by our own officers, it puts years of police data to work for faster investigations and quicker justice for victims,” Sajjanar said, describing the initiative as an important step towards technology-driven policing.

Dooradrishti adds to the city’s AI initiatives, including AI-CopWriter, introduced in May to record, transcribe and translate complaints in 10 Indian languages, and SOCEYE, which monitors social media for potential threats.

Meanwhile, Panjagutta Police Station is also being transformed into an AI-powered facility, with artificial intelligence expected to assist in processes ranging from FIR registration to chargesheet preparation.