MMC Converts Hotel Food Waste into Cooking Gas for Indiramma Canteen

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has introduced an innovative waste management initiative by converting food waste generated by hotels around its headquarters into cooking gas for the Indiramma canteen on its premises. The initiative aims to promote sustainable waste management while reducing dependence on conventional cooking fuels.

The corporation has installed a biogas plant capable of processing 125 kg of food waste daily. The gas generated is supplied to the Indiramma canteen, operated by women’s self-help groups. The facility also produces liquid organic fertiliser, which is being used for landscaping and horticulture within the premises.

According to officials, the plant can generate biogas equivalent to six commercial LPG cylinders every month and approximately three kilolitres of liquid fertiliser. It is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by around 4.5 tonnes monthly.

MMC Commissioner T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and CSIR-IICT Director Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the facility on Thursday. Established in collaboration with KHAR Energy Optimizers, the plant operates using patented AGR technology developed by CSIR-IICT.

The initiative assumes significance in view of Hyderabad’s growing municipal waste management challenges. For instance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has previously promoted decentralised composting and wet waste processing at bulk waste-generating establishments to reduce the burden on dumping yards. The MMC project takes this approach further by converting food waste into usable cooking fuel and fertiliser. The corporation hopes to replicate the model at hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and residential welfare associations.

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