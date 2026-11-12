Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Appears Before Nampally Court in 2021 COVID Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appeared before the Public Representatives Court at Nampally on Thursday in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines during the 2021 Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election campaign.

The case was registered when Revanth Reddy was the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president. He was accused of campaigning without wearing a mask and violating other COVID-19 restrictions at Chalakurti village in Peddapur mandal of Nalgonda district on April 11, 2021.

During Thursday’s hearing, the court recorded his statement under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Similar cases were registered against him at other locations over alleged violations of COVID-19 guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct.

On February 28, 2026, Revanth Reddy appeared before the same court in connection with seven other cases dating back to the previous government’s tenure, including alleged violations during the 2019 Huzurnagar by-election.

In a related development, the Telangana High Court had earlier quashed a criminal case against him over alleged Model Code of Conduct violations during the Huzurnagar by-election campaign. The case also named then MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.