Sankranti Train Ticket Bookings to Begin on November 14; Railways Advises Early Reservations

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has announced an important update for passengers planning to travel to their hometowns during the upcoming Sankranti festival. Advance reservations for Sankranti journeys will begin on November 14, in accordance with the 60-day advance reservation period.

As Bhogi falls on January 14, 2027, passengers travelling on that day can book their tickets from November 14, starting at 8 am. Similarly, reservations for January 15 (Sankranti) will open on November 15, while bookings for January 16 (Kanuma) will commence on November 16.

Passengers planning to travel on January 12 and 13 can make reservations on November 12 and 13, respectively. Ticket bookings for all eligible dates will open at 8 am through the IRCTC website, mobile application and railway reservation counters.

Considering the heavy festive rush, passengers have been advised to keep their journey details ready and log in before the booking window opens. Seats and berths on popular routes are likely to fill up quickly.

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The South Central Railway (SCR) is also expected to announce special trains to manage the additional passenger traffic during the festival. These services are likely to connect major destinations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other important cities.

The importance of advance booking was evident during the 2025 Sankranti season. In January 2025, several popular trains from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to destinations in Andhra Pradesh were completely booked. Waiting lists for sleeper-class tickets on several routes reportedly reached 200–400 passengers, leaving many travellers struggling to secure confirmed berths.