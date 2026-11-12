TGCSB Sounds Alert Over Rising Online Shopping and Card Frauds

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has sounded a public alert over a sharp increase in online shopping and credit/debit card frauds reported over the past 20–30 days.

As part of its November 2026 Cyber Awareness Campaign, the bureau has cautioned citizens against fake advertisements, phishing links and malicious mobile applications used by cybercriminals to steal money and banking credentials.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said two emerging fraud trends had been identified, including 128 advertisement frauds and 129 credit/debit card frauds. In online shopping scams, fraudsters lure customers through social media advertisements offering branded products, holiday packages and services at unbelievably low prices.

After collecting advance payments through UPI or bank transfers, they disappear without delivering the promised products or services.

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In card-related frauds, criminals circulate phishing links and malicious APK files disguised as bank rewards, cashback offers and credit limit enhancement schemes. These applications and links are used to steal card numbers, CVV details, PINs and OTPs, facilitating unauthorised transactions.

A previous incident in Hyderabad highlights the seriousness of these warnings. In October 2025, a 36-year-old Yousufguda resident reportedly lost ₹1.97 lakh after ordering groceries from an unknown website offering unusually low prices. A person posing as customer care later sent him a malicious APK file through WhatsApp, following which an unauthorised credit card transaction took place.

With online shopping and digital payments becoming increasingly common, the latest warning assumes significance. The incidents underline how a seemingly attractive discount or a single click on an unverified link can result in substantial financial losses.

TGCSB has called for greater digital awareness and urged citizens to exercise caution before sharing personal or banking information online.