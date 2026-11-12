Telangana

Telangana High Court Directs DGP to Produce HYDRAA Commissioner on November 17

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the failure of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath to appear before it despite being summoned in connection with a land dispute case.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 November 2026 - 12:46
Telangana High Court Directs DGP to Produce HYDRAA Commissioner on November 17
Telangana High Court Directs DGP to Produce HYDRAA Commissioner on November 17

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Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the failure of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath to appear before it despite being summoned in connection with a land dispute case.

The court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that Ranganath is produced before it on November 17.

The bench also instructed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to produce the Shamshabad Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) before the court on the next hearing date.

The directions came after the officials failed to attend the hearing despite the court dismissing their petitions seeking exemption from personal appearance. The court had specifically directed them to appear on Wednesday.

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The case relates to a petition filed by Mohammed Tajamaluddin Moinuddin Khan, who alleged that HYDRAA had illegally taken possession of his property in Shamshabad, demolished existing structures and erected fencing around the land.

The petitioner further contended that the land was declared government property without issuing any prior notice to him. Taking note of the officials’ non-appearance, the High Court issued fresh directions to ensure their presence at the next hearing on November 17.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 November 2026 - 12:46
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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