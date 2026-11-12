Man’s Body Taken Home in Tractor After Death at Kodangal Government Hospital, Ambulance Unavailable

Kodangal: Questions have been raised over healthcare facilities at the Kodangal Government Hospital, located in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Assembly constituency, after a man died at the hospital and his family allegedly had to transport his body home in a tractor due to the unavailability of an ambulance.

According to reports, the grieving family approached hospital authorities and requested an ambulance to take the deceased man’s body home. However, no ambulance was reportedly made available, forcing the family to arrange a tractor to transport the body.

The incident has sparked criticism over the lack of basic facilities and alleged insensitivity towards the bereaved family. The reported response of the medical officer to the family’s repeated requests has also come under scrutiny.

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The incident has raised questions about the condition of government healthcare facilities in Kodangal, particularly as the hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The episode has also triggered concerns over the availability of emergency transport services and basic infrastructure at government hospitals. Questions are being raised about accountability and whether patients and their families are receiving the essential services and dignity they deserve.

The incident has once again brought the state of public healthcare facilities in Telangana into focus.