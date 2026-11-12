Telangana

Telangana Missing From Sonia Gandhi Biographical Book, Sparks Political Debate

The absence of any reference to the Telangana movement or the formation of Telangana in a recently discussed biographical book on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has triggered debate over the state's political history and the role played by national and regional leaders in its formation.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 November 2026 - 11:21
Telangana Missing From Sonia Gandhi Biographical Book, Sparks Political Debate
Telangana Missing From Sonia Gandhi Biographical Book, Sparks Political Debate

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Hyderabad: The absence of any reference to the Telangana movement or the formation of Telangana in a recently discussed biographical book on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has triggered debate over the state’s political history and the role played by national and regional leaders in its formation.

Notably, the book reportedly makes no mention of Telangana, despite references to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The omission has raised questions, particularly in Telangana, where the Congress leadership has frequently credited Sonia Gandhi with playing a crucial role in the formation of the separate state.

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The issue has also drawn attention to claims made by local political leaders who often highlight Sonia Gandhi’s contribution to the Telangana statehood movement.

The absence of Telangana’s name from the book has now become a topic of discussion, with questions being raised about how the movement and the state’s eventual formation have been represented in accounts of Sonia Gandhi’s political journey.

The development is likely to fuel further debate over the historical contributions of various political leaders and parties to the formation of Telangana.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi12 November 2026 - 11:21
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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