Telangana Missing From Sonia Gandhi Biographical Book, Sparks Political Debate

Hyderabad: The absence of any reference to the Telangana movement or the formation of Telangana in a recently discussed biographical book on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has triggered debate over the state’s political history and the role played by national and regional leaders in its formation.

Notably, the book reportedly makes no mention of Telangana, despite references to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The omission has raised questions, particularly in Telangana, where the Congress leadership has frequently credited Sonia Gandhi with playing a crucial role in the formation of the separate state.

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The issue has also drawn attention to claims made by local political leaders who often highlight Sonia Gandhi’s contribution to the Telangana statehood movement.

The absence of Telangana’s name from the book has now become a topic of discussion, with questions being raised about how the movement and the state’s eventual formation have been represented in accounts of Sonia Gandhi’s political journey.

The development is likely to fuel further debate over the historical contributions of various political leaders and parties to the formation of Telangana.