GHMC Plans Safety Checks for Ageing Hyderabad Buildings; Old City Priority Still Unclear

Hyderabad, November 11: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a procurement process to engage specialist agencies for structural safety assessments of ageing and potentially unsafe buildings. The move could lead to detailed engineering inspections across its jurisdiction, with bids scheduled to close on November 18, 2026.

The proposed assessments are significant for residents, shopkeepers, commercial tenants and pedestrians who live or work near deteriorating buildings. However, the civic body has yet to establish a publicly verified inspection schedule identifying which neighbourhoods will be assessed first.

GHMC Seeks Agencies for Structural Stability Assessments

The procurement notice, dated October 30 and published through the Telangana eProcurement portal on November 4, seeks the empanelment of structural evaluation agencies.

The proposed engineering services include structural evaluation, non-destructive testing (NDT), load assessments and stability analysis of civil structures, along with recommendations to improve their safety.

These methods can help engineers evaluate a building’s condition and load-bearing capacity without extensive damage to its structural components.

The assessments could be particularly relevant to ageing reinforced cement concrete (RCC) buildings, structures undergoing alterations or renovations, partially completed buildings and properties showing signs of deterioration.

Buildings with visible cracks, exposed reinforcement, corrosion, settlement or other structural concerns may require detailed examination. Complaints from occupants and neighbouring property owners could also help identify potential risks.

The selection of agencies does not itself mean that inspections have begun or that any particular property has been declared unsafe.

Will Hyderabad’s Old City and Crowded Markets Get Priority?

One major question is whether GHMC will prioritise older structures in densely populated commercial areas, including Begum Bazaar and neighbourhoods around the Old City.

Such areas require particular attention because a structural failure could endanger not only building occupants but also traders, customers and pedestrians.

The concern is not new. In August 2025, an old building collapsed in Begum Bazaar, although no casualties were reported.

In June 2026, Hyderabad’s in-charge minister had also directed a survey of dilapidated buildings and called for notices to owners of unsafe properties.

The latest procurement details available for verification do not establish whether buildings in these locations will receive priority.

A current ward-wise list of hazardous structures, the number of outstanding safety notices and an inspection timetable remain important details requiring official clarification.

The programme concerns the existing GHMC jurisdiction. Under Telangana’s February 2026 municipal reorganisation, GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation operate as separate civic bodies.

What Should Residents and Building Owners Do?

Residents noticing widening cracks in structural columns or beams, falling concrete, significant building movement or other serious warning signs should avoid affected areas and seek a qualified structural engineer’s assessment.

Potentially dangerous structures within GHMC limits can be reported to the civic body’s official helpline, 040-21111111, with the address, nearby landmark and available photographs.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) also lists 9000113667 among its official control-room numbers. The agency has previously urged citizens to report dangerous buildings.

Residents should not wait for the proposed empanelment process to conclude before reporting an immediate safety concern.

What Happens After November 18?

The next scheduled milestone is the November 18 bid-submission deadline. GHMC would then need to complete the applicable procurement and empanelment process before assigning specialist assessments.

No confirmed date for the first inspections or public release of inspection findings has been established.

The key public-safety questions now concern how many buildings require urgent attention, which wards will be prioritised and how quickly action will follow an adverse structural assessment.

For residents and businesses in Hyderabad’s older commercial neighbourhoods, those decisions will determine the practical impact of the proposed safety initiative.