Telangana to Distribute Newly Sanctioned Weavers’ Pensions from November 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced relief for eligible handloom workers by deciding to distribute newly sanctioned pensions from November 12 to November 18. The initiative is expected to provide financial support to thousands of weaver families across the state who have been waiting for pension benefits.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) has issued instructions to all district collectors to expedite arrangements and ensure smooth distribution at the grassroots level.

Officials have been directed to clear all pending pension applications by completing field-level inquiries, verification and approval within the stipulated deadline. The CEO stressed that no eligible handloom worker should be deprived of benefits due to technical or procedural issues.

Special distribution programmes will be organised at mandal headquarters in rural areas and municipal offices or ward-level centres in urban areas. Local public representatives will participate in the programmes, where beneficiaries will receive official pension sanction proceedings. District administrations have also been instructed to provide basic facilities, including drinking water and shaded seating.

The move assumes significance in view of the continuing financial distress among traditional weaving communities. In the past, handloom workers have faced livelihood uncertainties due to declining demand, rising production costs and irregular income. Against this backdrop, the fresh pension approvals are expected to offer social security and much-needed financial stability to elderly and economically vulnerable weavers.

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