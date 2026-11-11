Rejuvenated Thammidikunta Lake to be inaugurated today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the restored Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur on Wednesday at 6 pm, following its redevelopment by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister will distribute Indiramma housing documents to families who lost their huts within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits during the development works. The beneficiaries include 34 families displaced during the restoration of Pedda Cheruvu in Ramanthapur.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who supported the lake’s development, will attend as the guest of honour. Ministers, public representatives and senior officials are also expected to participate.

According to HYDRAA, more than 30,000 truckloads of silt, construction debris and waste, including biomedical waste, were removed during the restoration. The lake’s water spread has increased from 10 acres to 26 acres, while its depth has improved from 0.6 metres to 4.6 metres.

The rejuvenated lake features a 1.6-km walking track, an open gym, a children’s play area, landscaped green spaces and seating facilities. Thousands of saplings have also been planted.

The project aims to improve water storage, groundwater recharge and flood resilience. A public meeting will follow the inauguration, during which the Chief Minister will address attendees.

The project also recalls the August 2024 demolition of actor Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre, which HYDRAA identified as an alleged encroachment within the lake’s FTL and buffer zones. Nagarjuna had disputed the allegations and challenged the demolition. The incident brought Thammidikunta Lake’s encroachments and shrinking water spread into focus, highlighting the importance of protecting water bodies and restoring their original capacity.