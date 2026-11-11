TG SAFE suspends FSSAI licences of eight Hyderabad eateries over food safety violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of eight cloud kitchens and restaurants in Hyderabad following inspections that exposed serious food safety violations, including pest infestations, expired food products and unhygienic kitchen conditions.

A total of 24 joint teams comprising food safety officers and Hyderabad city police personnel inspected 23 establishments across the CURE region on Tuesday. Officials collected 25 food samples on suspicion of adulteration and discarded nearly 700 kg of spoiled and contaminated food.

The establishments facing licence suspension include Biryani By Kilo (Gachibowli), Kulcha Kulture, Tum Yum Innovisions and LO Fresh Foods (Madhapur), Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant (Somajiguda), Zora 11/2 (Khairatabad), ITC Aashirwaad Soul Creations (Gachibowli) and Sodexo India Services (Kondapur).

Inspections revealed spoiled rice, pest-infested flour, cockroaches, rat droppings, expired food, dirty equipment and improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Clogged drains, fungal contamination of vegetables, greasy exhaust systems and food handlers without protective gear were among other violations.

Show-cause notices were issued to 10 establishments, while five received improvement notices. Officials said reinspections would be conducted and further penalties imposed wherever necessary. The eight establishments have been directed to immediately stop operations.

The action follows earlier TG SAFE enforcement drives. In October, officials seized 55 tonnes of mislabelled food products worth ₹33.94 lakh from five Sahil Foods units near Kattedan, suspending four licences. These recurring violations underline the need for sustained inspections and strict enforcement to protect public health.