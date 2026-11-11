Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed in Assam as driver was unable to control speed; all passengers safe: Officials

Guwahati: All passengers aboard the Kolkata–Sairang Express are safe after the locomotive and five coaches of the train derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday morning, a senior Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. The train derailed as the driver was unable to control its speed.

The incident occurred at around 6.54 a.m. while Train No. 13125 Kolkata–Sairang Express was being received at Digaru railway station to give precedence to another train.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the Loco Pilot was unable to control the speed of the train, resulting in the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches.

“An unfortunate incident of derailment occurred at around 6.54 a.m. while the train was being received at Digaru railway station. The locomotive along with five coaches derailed. All passengers are safe and no injuries have been reported,” Sharma said.

The clarification came after initial reports suggested that several passengers may have sustained injuries in the accident.

Railway authorities immediately launched relief and rescue operations at the site.

The General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, along with other senior officials, has proceeded to Digaru to monitor the situation and oversee restoration work.

The affected passengers are being taken to their respective destinations through an alternative train arrangement, railway officials said.

Senior railway personnel and technical teams are currently working to clear the affected section and restore normal train movement at the earliest.

The incident briefly disrupted rail operations in the area, with authorities taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

Railway officials said that further details regarding the circumstances leading to the derailment would emerge following a detailed assessment and enquiry into the incident.

The Kolkata–Sairang Express is an important rail link connecting Mizoram with Kolkata and other parts of eastern India.

The derailment occurred at Digaru, located on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam. More details are awaited as restoration and assessment operations continue at the site.

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