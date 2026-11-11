Website of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to be launched in Delhi today

New Delhi: The official website of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) is scheduled to be launched on Wednesday in New Delhi, marking an important step towards preparations for the upcoming edition of the annual diaspora convention, according to the officials.

The website will be jointly inaugurated by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Chanakya Hall in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi.

The launch is expected to provide prospective participants with access to registration facilities and essential information about the upcoming event.

The 19th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas will be organised from January 7 to 9 next year in Kolkata, West Bengal, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and other stakeholders to strengthen their engagement with the country.

The convention will be organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the West Bengal government.

The theme for this edition is ‘From Roots to Return: Reigniting Diaspora Connect with Bharat’, highlighting the importance of reconnecting the Indian diaspora with its roots and deepening its relationship with the country.

The website has been jointly developed by the Government of India and the Government of West Bengal to facilitate participation in the three-day convention.

According to the officials, the website will serve as a key platform for individuals interested in attending the event, allowing prospective participants to complete their registration and access relevant details about the programme.

Apart from providing registration facilities, the portal will also disseminate important announcements, updates and other information related to the convention.

It will further provide details about the various activities and events scheduled to take place alongside the main Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas celebrations.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention was first instituted in 2003 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was conceived as a formal mechanism to connect with and recognise the overseas Indian community and to strengthen their engagement with India.

Since 2015, the MEA has revised the format of the event by organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention as a biennial gathering, with theme-based conferences held in the intervening years. This approach enables more focused discussions on specific areas of interest and fosters meaningful interaction and networking among members of the global Indian diaspora.

Over the years, the Convention has facilitated the exchange of knowledge, skills and experiences across sectors, strengthening India’s ties with its diaspora.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the Valedictory Session.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, a Person of Indian Origin, or an organisation or institution established and run by them.

The award recognises contributions by members of the Indian diaspora towards enhancing India’s image abroad, supporting India’s causes and working for the welfare of local Indian communities.